Man charged over deaths of two women

A Worthing man has been charged over the deaths of two women in the town, police said.

Robert Trigg, 52, unemployed, of Park Crescent, Worthing, appeared at Guildford Crown Court today charged with the murder of Susan Nicholson, then 52, at an address in Rowlands Road, Worthing on April 16, 2011, and with the manslaughter of Caroline Devlin, 35, at an address in Cranworth Road, Worthing on March 26, 2006.

He was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on January 20, 2017.

Trigg has also been charged with common assault on a 45-year old woman in Montague Street, Worthing, on December 21, 2016, and with harassment of the same woman during the same month.

He had appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court by videolink earlier today and was committed to Guildford Crown Court for the preliminary hearing a few hours later.

Trigg pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates to the common assault charge but did not enter pleas to the other charges.

The charges, authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service, follow the re-investigation of the deaths by officers from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team.

