Man carrying plank of wood home is robbed

A 59-year-old man was robbed in a busy area of Worthing last week.

Police are investigating an incident in Pavilion Road, Worthing, close to the Jacob’s Ladder railway footbridge, in which a man carrying home a plank of wood was accosted by two men.

One of the men threatened him with violence and demanded money, police say.

After a small amount of cash was handed over the two suspects walked off, leaving their victim badly shaken but unhurt.

The robbery took place at around 11pm on Tuesday, May 30.

PC John Percival, of the West Sussex investigations team, said: “This was an unpleasant incident in an area that is generally quite active with vehicles and pedestrians.

“It may be that someone saw what happened or noticed other suspicious activity, and we’d be interested to hear from anyone who may have information.”

Information can be reported online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 1800 of 30/05.