Man arrested in Worthing nightclub

A man was arrested and removed from a Worthing nightclub in the early hours of this morning, police have confirmed.

Police were called to Ten cocktail bar and restaurant at 12.40am today (Saturday, January 7), a spokesperson said.

The man was arrested for affray and removed from the scene, the spokesperson said.

