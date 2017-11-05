Man arrested in Worthing murder investigation released from custody

A 37-year-old man arrested in Worthing yesterday on suspicion of the murder of 58-year-old Stephen Frith has been released under investigation, police have confirmed.

Mr Frith was found dead at his home in Tarring Road, Worthing.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact police online or phone 101, quoting Operation Clyde.

Alternatively please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.