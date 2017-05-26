Man arrested for drug offences after police chase crash

A man has been arrested for drug offences after he tried to evade police in Worthing on Thursday (25 May), police said.

Plain clothed officers attempted to stop a man in Lennox Road, Worthing, shortly after 1pm when his behaviour raised their suspicions.

Police approached the man and identified themselves as officers but the man rammed their unmarked car with the Toyota Corolla he was driving before hitting a number of other vehicles and making off in the direction of Newland Road, police added.

He was then seen to throw two packages from the window before losing control of the car and crashing into a lamp post.

A passing member of the public detained the driver at the scene until officers arrived and arrested him.

The packages thrown from the car were recovered and are believed to contain large quantities of Class A drugs, police said.

A 20-year-old man from London, was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, Failing to stop for Police, Money Laundering, Dangerous Driving, Taking a Vehicle without Consent, Driving with no insurance and breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He remains in police custody as of Friday afternoon.

Chief Inspector Miles Ockwell said: “We would like to thank the member of the public who bravely stepped in and helped our officers who were dealing with this incident.

“He showed an incredible level of bravery in the action he took and it is an outstanding example of the community working with us to ensure that Worthing is a safe place to live.

“We take drug dealing in the Worthing area extremely seriously and believe such activity is connected to some violent incidents in the town in recent months.

“Yesterday’s incident arose as a result of a proactive police operation which specifically targeted those who travel into Worthing and deal drugs.

“The operation yesterday was the third day of action within the last two weeks which has resulted in 11 arrests.

“In addition, we’ve made nine drug seizures, recovered three knives and made eight cash seizures.

“I want to be very clear that we will continue with these operations and relentlessly pursue those who travel into the town to commit crime.”

Anyone who wishes to report anti-social behaviour or raise concerns in relation to suspected drug dealing in their area can do so via the Sussex Police website here.

People can also report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers here or call 0800 555 111.

