Man accused of murder admits preventing burial

The man on trial for the murder of a former bomb disposal expert from Lancing has admitted to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Colin Gale, 40, admitted the crime at Lewes Crown court this morning, where he is standing trial for killing 54-year-old Mark Manning.

Police searching for Mr Manning since he was reported missing in April 2014 found human remains, which they believed were Mr Manning, near Slaugham in Hampshire in May last year.

Gale, whose last address was in Offington Lane in Worthing, earlier pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Manning.

Another man, Stewart Robertson, 51, whose last address was in St Aubyns Road, Fishersgate, earlier pleaded not guilty to preventing the lawful burial of a body.

Both remain in custody pending the conclusion of the case.

The trial continues.

