Image of conman who targeted elderly woman released by police

Have you seen this man? Police want to hear from anybody who can identify a man who lied to gain entry to an elderly woman’s flat.

Detectives have released an Efit image they hope will help identify a man who claimed he had to check a water leak in order get into a property in Arundel Garden, Rustington.

Police say he told the elderly occupant he was working in a flat above where there had been a water leak, and needed to check her property.

He then pushed past to go into the kitchen, living room and two bedrooms before leaving. Fortunately it is not thought that anything was stolen, police confirmed.

Detective Constable Emma Fields, of the West Sussex community investigation team, said: “This was still very upsetting for the occupant.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may recognise the suspect from the efit image or who may recently have been approached in similar circumstances

“The intruder called at 11.15am on Wednesday, March 29. No repair work had been scheduled and so clearly the caller’s excuse was false.”

Dc Fields added: “We would always advise householders never to let anyone in unless absolutely sure they are who they say they are. Ask for proof of identity and if necessary shut and lock the door before phoning to check with their employer.

“Genuine callers will not mind waiting while this is done. If in doubt, ring 999 and ask for police assistance.”

Anyone with information is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 1101 of 29/03.