Housing association crack down on anti-social behaviour

A housing association which provides social and affordable homes across Sussex has reported it has had to take a tough stance on anti-social behaviour.

Worthing Homes, based in North Street, Worthing, has 10,000 customers and serves across Sussex, reaching Bognor Regis and Brighton.

In a post on the association’s Facebook page, it shared details of recent legal action it has taken.

During May to August, an injunction was put in place to prevent a non-resident coming to a block of town centre flats after he had been threatening another resident. This resulted in the non-resident being arrested and sentenced to eight weeks in custody.

Other reports included drug use and dealing over a period of time involving another property in the same block.

Residents’ reports and a police raid gave the housing team enough evidence to support possession proceedings, which resulted in the suspects being evicted.

Marketing and PR officer for Worthing Homes Suzanne Newman posted the information on the social media site as some residents had complained that nothing was being done about the behaviour.

She said: “Issues have been reported by a variety of residents over a period of time. However, we have to work under certain laws and procedures and can deal with up to 100 anti-social behaviour cases at a time.

“Taking away a property from someone is a last resort for us and we have to know that we have exhausted every other avenue.”

The housing association encourages residents to report incidents to ensure all complaints of anti-social behaviour are dealt with promptly and effectively.

“We are continuing to work with residents of the block to ensure that any breaches of tenancy are addressed and dealt with appropriately.

“The use or possession of illegal drugs is a serious breach of Worthing Homes’ tenancy agreement and we will take appropriate legal action if we have sufficient evidence to support this,” Suzanne added.

The registered home provider and charity is regulated by and accountable to the Homes and Communities Agency, a government body, for its actions and policies.

