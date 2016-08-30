HM Courts Service: Results list for Worthing and Chichester, August 15 to 19, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Chichester from August 15 to 19, 2016.

James Budd, 49, of Millfield, Sompting, was given a community order and must pay £200 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £100 costs, after admitting taking a vehicle without consent in Brougham Road, East Worthing, on May 4, 2016, and causing damage to another vehicle; and failing to stop after an accident in Meadow Road, East Worthing, on May 4, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted driving without a licence and without insurance, no separate penalty.

Gary Cooper, 48, of Alston Way, Durrington, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Durrington on July 2, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

John Underwood, 35, of West Mansions, Heene Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting dishonestly receiving stolen goods worth £200 in Worthing between November 29, 2015, and December 1, 2015; dishonestly receiving a stolen sat nav worth £100 in Worthing between November 29, 2015, and December 1, 2015; dishonestly receiving a stolen sat nav worth £100 in Worthing between November 21, 2015, and December 1, 2015; dishonestly receiving a stolen sat nav worth £150 in Worthing between November 21, 2015, and December 1, 2015; dishonestly receiving a stolen sat nav worth £150 in Worthing between November 21, 2015, and December 1, 2015; and dishonestly receiving a stolen sat nav in Worthing between November 29, 2015, and December 1, 2015. He must pay a total of £525 compensation, £60 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Shane Allen, 26, of Hurstfield, Lancing, was given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing a folding pocket knife at Monks Recreation Ground, Lancing, on July 30, 2016.

Leah Assey, 55, of Gratwicke Road, Worthing, must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs, after admitting asssaulting a police constable in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on July 30, 2016. She also admitted disorderly behaviour while drunk in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on July 30, 2016, no separate penalty.

Shane Monery, 26, of Cambourne Court, Shelley Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four bottles of spirits worth £64 from Morrisons, Worthing, on July 28, 2016.

Katherine Phillpott, 31, of Barrington Road, Goring, was given a community order and must have treatment for drug dependency after admitting stealing two bottles of cognac worth £66 from Morrisons, Worthing, on July 21, 2016; and stealing goods worth £332.77 from Boots, Worthing, on July 30, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Timothy Cummins, 39, of New Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (33mg of cocaine per litre of blood) in Rugby Road, Worthing, on April 22, 2016; drug-driving (746mg of Benzoylecgonine in the blood) in Rugby Road, Worthing, on April 22, 2016; and stealing three bottles of vodka worth £44 from Morrisons, Worthing, on April 18, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dean Dillon, 26, of Grover Avenue, Lancing, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 24, 2016. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drink-driving (86mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on March 24, 2016. He also admitted failing to stop when required by police in Lancing on March 24, 2016; driving without a licence and without insurance, no separate penalty. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Benjamin Lamb, 23, of Fairfields, Broadwater Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis in Worthing on March 2, 2016.

Victoria Venis, 30, of Poling Close, Goring, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by false representation at Sainsbury’s, Goring, on April 11, 2016; and fraud by false representation at Sainsbury’s, Goring, on April 25, 2016. She must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Justin Manning, 29, of The Lawns, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Sompting on August 1, 2016; and making a threat to damage property in Sompting on August 1, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Carrie Pullen, 29, of Wick Farm Road, Wick, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing groceries worth £165.93 from Tesco, Durrington, on July 16, 2016.

Michael Hickman, 61, of Princess Court, Lincett Avenue, Worthing, was fined £180 and must pay £100 compensation, £120 costs, after being found guilty of assaulting a PCSO in Worthing on June 6, 2016. He admitted breaching a conditional discharge order.

Alan Creasey, 52, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £80 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting harassment through persistent abusive calls in Lancing between February 12, 2016, and May 5, 2016.

