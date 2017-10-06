HM Courts Service: Results list for September 27 to October 5, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from September 27 to October 5, 2017.

Daniel Anderson, 35, of Helicon House, Oak Road, Crawley, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (91mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, on August 5, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 28 months. He also admitted two charges of drug-driving (35ug/l cocaine, 528ug/l benzoylecgonine) in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, on August 5, 2017; and driving a vehicle without an MOT certificate, no separate penalties.

Helen Gander, 43, of The Quadrant, Goring, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing £3,300 from McColls, Worthing, between December 2016 and July 2017.

Christopher Laver, 30, of Dellfield Close, Portsmouth, must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 48 months after admitting drug-driving (40ug/l cocaine) in Brighton Road, Lancing, on June 17, 2017. He also admitted two further charges of drug-driving (800ug/l benzoylegonine, 417pg/l ecstasy), no separate penalties.

Heidi Malone, 47, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (70mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Marine Crescent, Worthing, on September 18, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Dovile Narutyte, 28, of Pilgrims Walk, Tarring, was fined £270 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Tarring Road, Worthing, on September 16, 2017. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a £270 fine for disorderly behaviour while drunk in High Street, Shoreham, on January 24, 2017.

Jasmine Shepherd, 18, of Avon Close, Sompting, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a police vehicle in Worthing on September 16, 2017.

Krzysztof Szwaja, 55, of Binsted Lane, Binsted, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (108mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Lidsey Road, Bognor Regis, on September 16, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 46 months. He was also fined £300 after admitting driving without insurance.

Paul Trudgett, 36, of Alfriston House, Broadwater Street East, Broadwater, was fined £486 and must pay £48 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (5.1ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Broadwater Street East, Broadwater, on July 14, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Marcus Chant, 25, of Osborn Close, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Tangmere Road, Chichester, on August 20, 2017. He was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on September 5, 2017.

Dean West, 31, of Greenacres Ring, Angmering, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Tarring on August 30, 2017.