HM Courts Service: Results list for May 5 to 12, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 5 to 12, 2017.

Oliver Hughes, 28, of Mumford House, Dairy Close, Southwick, was fined £300 and must pay 330 victim surcharge after admitting breaching fishing licence conditions by retaining and landing 417kg live weight of anglerfish, as master of fishing vessel Conmeilis Gert Jan DS18, between June 7 and June 13, 2015. He was fined £250 after admitting breaching fishing licence conditions by retaining and landing 41.6kg live weight of sole, as master of fishing vessel Conmeilis Gert Jan DS18, between June 7 and June 13, 2015.

Macduff Fishing Fleet, of Catherine Industrial Estate, Dumfries, was fined £6,000 and £6,057.67 after admitting breaching fishing licence conditions by retaining and landing 3,102kg live weight of anglerfish, as master of fishing vessel Conmeilis Gert Jan DS18, between May 5 and November 26, 2015. It was fined £6,000 after admitting breaching fishing licence conditions by retaining and landing 246.48kg live weight of sole, as master of fishing vessel Conmeilis Gert Jan DS18, between May 5 and November 26, 2015. It must also pay £120 victim surcharge, £4,758.75 costs.

Arturas Simkus, 32, of Vancouver Avenue, Worthing, was fined £107 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Western Road, Lancing, on May 19, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Gary Hocking, 30, of Garden Close, Shoreham, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting aggravated vehicle taking, the driving of which caused damage to a garden wall and the front of a house in Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, on December 22, 2016. He must pay a total of £861 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

James Linton, 19, of Maytree Avenue, Findon Valley, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Nepcote, Findon, on January 28, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was fined £100 and must pay £40.70 compensation after admitting taking a vehicle without consent, the driving of which caused damage to two other vehicles. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident, no separate penalty.

Andrew Chambers, 25, of Timberleys, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of stealing a money tin containing cash from a property in Burndell Road, Yapton, on June 7, 2016. He must pay £250 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £625 costs.

Patrick Dayneswood, 47, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing three bottles of wine worth £14.97 from The Co-op, Worthing, on January 3, 2017. He must pay £14.97 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting having a Stanley knife blade in Gratwicke Road, Worthing, on January 3, 2017. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting stealing four t-shirts worth £51.96 from H&M, Worthing, on January 5, 2017. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £49.50 compensation after admitting stealing two bottles of whicky and a bottle of vodka worth £49.50 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on March 2, 2017. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £60 compensation after admitting stealing meat worth £60 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 16, 2017. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay 315 compensation after admitting stealing goods worth £15 from The Co-op, Worthing, on February 16, 2017.

Lee Neil Harvey, 26, of Constable Gardens, Littlehampton, was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 150 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (16ug/l cocaine) in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was given a six-month concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting drug-driving (800b benzoylecgonine) in Surrey Street, Littlehampton, on February 23, 2017. He also admitted driving without a licence and driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He admitted breaching a suspended sentence order, no action taken.

Matthew Hulse, 37, of Sylvan Road, Sompting, was given a community order with Mental Health Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating, causing £30 damage to pot plants and causing £180 damage to a kitchen window in Sompting on May 10, 2016; using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress, assault and two charges of assaulting a police constable in North Road, Lancing, on June 11, 2016; assault by beating in Hamble Road, Worthing, and possessing cocaine on November 7, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay a total of £175 compensation, £85 victim surcharge.

Raymond Jacklin, 67, of Oakhurst Gardens, Rustington, was fined £150 after admitting drink-driving (60mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Beech Way, Angmering, on April 20, 2017. He was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. He was fined £150 after admitting fraudulently using a trade plate in Angmering on April 20, 2017.

Julie Palfreman, 48, of Heene Place, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing candles worth £46 from Debenhams, Worthing, on January 12, 2017; stealing candles worth £33.98 from TKMaxx, Worthing, on January 12, 2017; and stealing three scented reed defusers worth £15 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on January 12, 2017.

Neil Collins, 38, of Holmbush Way, Southwick, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (81mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, on April 26, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 21 months.

Brian Elstone, 67, of Sutton Avenue, Rustington, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £1,000 after admitting assault by beating in Rustington on March 4, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lee Prior, 32, of Coniston Road, Goring, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (53mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Warren Road, Salvington, on April 27, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 15 months. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Daniel Thyer, 28, of Chilgrove Close, Goring, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (54mg alcohol in 100ml of breath) in School Hill, Storrington, on April 28, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was fined £100 after admitting driving without a licence and admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.