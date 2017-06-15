HM Courts Service: Results list for May 22 to 26, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from May 22 to 26, 2017.

Jamie Downes, 25, of Arun Close, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 4, 2017. He must pay a total of £300 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Liam Downes, 23, of Arun Close, Rustington, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault causing actual bodily harm in Littlehampton on February 4, 2017. He must pay £250 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must pay £100 compensation after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton between February 3 and 6, 2017. He also admitted assault by beating in Littlehampton on February 4, 2017, no separate penalty.

Mark Humberstone, 35, of Hawkins Close, Shoreham, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting jointly stealing thermostats worth £1,261 from B&Q, Bognor Regis, on November 7, 2016. He must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay £115 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £781.98 compensation after admitting jointly stealing filofaxes and art products worth £481.98 from WH Smith, Rustington, on December 2, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £57.50 compensation after admitting jointly stealing a £115 electric toothbrush from Boots, Crowborough, on November 9, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £101.95 compensation after admitting jointly stealing skincare products worth £203.91 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Forest Row, on November 28, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting stealing art products worth £300 from WH Smith, Lancing, on August 29, 2016. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on February 7, 2017.

Bradley Wright, 33, of Highdown, Southwick, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting jointly stealing thermostats worth £1,261 from B&Q, Bognor Regis, on November 7, 2016. He must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work and pay £150 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £100 costs. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £57.50 compensation after admitting jointly stealing a £115 electric toothbrush from Boots, Crowborough, on November 9, 2016. He was given a 12-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £101.95 compensation after admitting jointly stealing skincare products worth £203.91 from Lloyds Pharmacy, Forest Row, on November 28, 2016.

Ryan Pettit, 44, of Marlowe Road, Broadwater, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 9.30pm to 5.30am, after being found guilty of intimidating a witness in Worthing on February 19, 2017. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £215 compensation, £625 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on February 11, 2017. He was given a six-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour that caused distress in Lancing on February 12, 2017. He was also given a restraining order.

Daniel Robinson, 28, of Marine Place, Worthing, was given a community order with Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing three boxes of aftershave worth £150 from Boots, Worthing, on April 21, 2017. He must pay £150 compensation.

Sean Bailey, 27, of Watling Court, Southwick, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on April 2 and 9, and was given a community order with 35-day curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 6am for the original offence of assault by beating in Shoreham on March 28, 2016.

Kelly Thomas, 29, of Rectory Gardens, Worthing, was fined £250 and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work on April 19 and May 3, 2017.

Paul Weller, 51, c/o Helyer’s Green, Wick, was fined £100 after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from prison.

Michael Hickman, 62, of Princess Court, Lincett Avenue, Tarring, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £500 compensation after admitting fraud by false representation, using a bank card with intent to cause loss, in NatWest, Worthing, on February 28, 2017.

Christopher Voice, 52, of Angmering Way, Rustington, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 50 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Findon Road, Findon, on April 1, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and his driving record was endorsed with six points. He also admitted driving without insurance, no separate penalty.

Anthony Wright, 72, of Seaview Court, Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on December 3, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Callum Farrier, 25, of Brendon Road, Salvington, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to provide a specimen when required at Worthing Custody Centre on May 6, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Jamie Weller, 32, of Orme Cottages, Arundel Road, Angmering, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (88mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Vicarage Lane, Bognor Regis, on May 5, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Damien Moth, 28, c/o Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £374 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 0.7g of cocaine in East Preston on March 17, 2017. He also admitted possessing 3.1g of MDMA in East Preston on March 17, 2017, no separate penalty.

Aidan Taylor, 18, of Kings Road, Lancing, was fined £20 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without a licence in Brougham Road, East Worthing, on January 14, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Terry Higgins, 44, of Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing meat worth £42.81 from Lidl, Littlehampton, on December 28, 2016.

Rosella Jones, 42, of Shelley Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £27.50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing meat worth £45 from The Co-op, Worthing, on March 3, 2017; and stealing meat worth £10 from The Co-op, Worthing, on March 12, 2017.

Connor Nicholson-Touhy, 21, of Walnut Lodge, Bulkington Avenue, Worthing, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving dangerously in Market Avenue Car Park, Chichester, on January 22, 2017. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must pay £115 victim surcharge, £200 costs, after admitting drink-driving (68mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Cawley Road, Chichester, on January 22, 2017. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence in Chichester on January 22, 2017. He was given an eight-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving while disqualified on May 7, 2017. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in Worthing on May 7, 2017. He also admitted driving without a licence and two charges of driving without insurance, no separate penalties. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Dejan Pollard, 35, of Princes Gate, George V Avenue, Worthing, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (48mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Carlisle Road, Hove, on May 10, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Aleksej Volkov, 34, of West Way, Wick, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 160 hours’ unpaid work after admitting failing to provide a specimen for analysis when required at Chichester Custody Centre on May 8, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for three years. He was given a four-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting failing to report an accident which caused damage in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on May 7, 2017.

Lewis Wren, 21, of Chute Avenue, High Salvington, was fined £350 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (44mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in New Road, Durrington, on May 6, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Jake Spinks, 20, of Old Worthing Road, East Preston, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (Delta-9-THC greater than 10mg per litre) in Old Worthing Road, East Preston, on March 23, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was fined £40 after admitting driving without the correct licence and also admitted riding a motorcycle without protective headgear, no separate penalty.