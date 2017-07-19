HM Courts Service: Results list for June 26 to 30, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 26 to 30, 2017.

David Lochrie, 48, of Radnor Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £40 costs, after admitting jointly causing damage to a glass door at McColls, Strand Parade, Goring, on June 11, 2017; and resisting a police constable in The Boulevard, Goring, on June 11, 2017.

Fiona Lomax, 50, of Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £27 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour with intent to cause distress in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on June 8, 2017. She also admitted resisting a police constable in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on June 8, 2017, no separate penalty.

Joshua Hearsey, 18, of Elizabeth Place, Sompting, was given a community order and must carry out a total of 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting assault by beating and two charges of using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence, aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation, all in Lancing on May 3, 2017. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Janine Freeman, 46, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 180 hours’ unpaid work after admitting fraud by failing to disclose to the DWP that she was living as husband and wife, affecting income support between February 6, 2012, and January 16, 2016; fraud by failing to disclose to Arun District Council that she was living as husband and wife, affecting council tax benefit between February 13, 2012, and March 13, 2013; fraud by failing to disclose to Arun District Council that she was living as husband and wife, affecting housing benefit between February 13, 2012, and January 17, 2016. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £320 costs.