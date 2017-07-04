HM Courts Service: Results list for June 12 to 16, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from June 12 to 16, 2017.

Glenn Waters, 31, of Tower Road, Lancing, was given a community order with Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting threatening violence to secure entry to premises in Southwick on February 18, 2017; damaging a back door in Southwick on February 18, 2017; and stealing foot products worth £209.90 from Boots, Shoreham, on April 28, 2017; and being found guilty of assault by beating in Kensington on January 17, 2017. He must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work and pay £50 compensation for the assault and £209.90 compensation for the theft, £85 victim surcharge, £150 costs. He was also given a restraining order and admitted breaching supervision requirements following release from prison, no separate penalty.

Harry Cooper, 31, of Oaktree Cottages, Barnham Lane, Walberton, had his community order varied to include 20 addition hours of unpaid work and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on two occasions.

Lee Wilson, 36, of Hildon Park, Worthing, had his community order varied to include 20 additional hours of unpaid work and must pay £60 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to report for unpaid work on two occasions.

Deborah Wiltshire, 21, of York Road, Littlehampton, had her community order varied to include a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £60 costs after admitting failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend two appointments.

Liam Hall, 24, of Mendip Crescent, Worthing, was fined £213 and must pay £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 28, 2017.

James Lee, 71, of Chester Avenue, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Lancing on May 29, 2017.

Gwendoline Millhouse, 54, of Guildford Road, Rustington, was given a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting fraud by failing to disclose to Arun District Council that she had not been making rental payments at a property in Littlehampton in order to make a gain from Housing Benefit between July 22, 2013, and April 10, 2016. She must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Phillip Stoner, 27, of Greenfields, Wick, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £373 after admitting damaging a wall and laptop in Littlehampton on May 30, 2017. He was also given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, fined £373 and must pay £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on May 30, 2017.

Mark Aylmore, 48, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on June 21, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Lewis Goodban, 22, of Melville Way, Goring, was fined £108 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention at Tesco Filling Station, Littlehampton, on November 3, 2016, and fined £120 after admitting driving without insurance. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.