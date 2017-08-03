HM Courts Service: Results list for July 24 to August 1, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from July 24 to August 1, 2017.

John Aylmore, 28, of Bramble Close, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 21g of cannabis resin in Durrington on May 11, 2017.

Aaron Evans, 27, of Greentrees, Cokeham Lane, Sompting, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (66mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on July 8, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Travis Gibbs, 20, of Reigate Road, Worthing, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Titnore Lane, Worthing, on January 17, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Paul McSweeney, 44, of Larke Close, Shoreham, was fined £500 and must pay £50 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (76mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Roman Crescent, Southwick, on July 7, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Jake Scott, 24, of Oliver Acre, Wick, must pay £500 compensation, £85 costs, after admitting causing £742.08 damage to a vehicle in Littlehampton on May 27, 2017.

Sian Sims, 28, of The Strand, Goring, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (85mg of alchol in 100ml of breath) in Lyminster Road, Crossbush, on July 6, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 22 months. She admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Jake Barker, 21, of Priory Road, Rustington, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (94mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Stockbridge Road, Chichester, on July 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Karwan Rahmani, 22, of Berkshire Court, The Strand, Goring, was fined £125 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (6.7ug/l Delta-9-THC) in Shelley Road, Worthing, on May 29, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Zak Ridgeway, 18, c/o Lawrence Avenue, Rustington, must pay £115 compensation after admitting damaging a car window in Winchester Road, Rustington, on July 9, 2017.

Alexandra Reynolds, 31, of Palmer Road, Angmering, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of drug-driving (3mg Delta-9-THC) in Rustington on October 24, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for three years. She also admitted driving without the correct licence, driving without insurance, and possessing cannabis in Rustington on October 24, 2016, no separate penalties.

Tara Hofmeister, 47, c/o Berkshire Court, The Strand, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £150 costs, after being found guilty of assaulting a police constable in Worthing on May 9, 2017.

Chelsea Carbines, 19, of Boundstone Close, Lancing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assaulting a police constable in Boundstone Close, Lancing, on July 11, 2017.

Derek Cook, 52, of Woodview, Arundel, was given a community order with eight-week curfew, electronically monitored, from 8.30pm to 6am, and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Arundel on June 9, 2017.

Edward Elsden-Smith, 21, of Offington Lane, Worthing, was given a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting possessing cannabis with intent to supply to his customers in South Street, Tarring, on March 28, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Jeremy Pendry, 46, of Dolphin Lodge, Grand Avenue, Worthing, was given a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, with three-month curfew from 8pm to 6am Monday, Saturday and Sunday, and 10.30pm to 6am Tuesday to Friday, and rehabilitation activity requirement after being found guilty of assault by beating in Shelley Road, Worthing, on July 11, 2016. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £100 compensation, £115 victim surcharge, £650 costs. He also admitted resisting a police constable and assaulting a police constable in Grand Avenue, Worthing, on July 11, 2016, and stealing a backpack containing a Bluetooth speaker, two jackets and a wallet with driving licence, £10 cash and a bank card, in Shelley Road, Worthing, on July 11, 2016, no separate penalties.

Luke Stringer, 18, of The Quadrant, Goring, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating in Worthing on March 17, 2017; causing £100 damage to a wing mirror in Worthing on March 17, 2017; and failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on May 25, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £100 compensation, £350 costs.

Anthony Sutherland, 30, of Northcourt Mews, Northcourt Road, Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and must pay £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Worthing on June 10, 2017; destroying furniture and pictures in Worthing on June 10, 2017; and resisting a police constable in Worthing on June 10, 2017.

Scott Lednor, 31, of Westland Avenue, Tarring, was fined £461 and must pay £46 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after drink-driving (82mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Westland Avenue, Tarring, on July 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Lee Leggett, 30, of Beachcroft Place, Lancing, was fined £146 and given a restraining order after admitting harassment without violence, sending numerous electronic messages between July 10 and 11, 2017, and visiting the victim’s home on July 10, 2017, and July 16, 2017. He must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Francis Walsh, 69, of Hawke House, Eirene Road, Goring, was discharged conditionally for 18 months after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, which the court found to be aggravated due to hostility based on sexual orientation, in Worthing on July 15, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Jody Haynes, 36, c/o Meadow Road, East Worthing, was given a community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and fined £40 after admitting jointly stealing a pack of four Stella lagers and a pack of rum and cokes worth £9.50 from Tesco, Worthing, on June 7, 2017; and using threatening words or behaviour with intent to provoke violence in Worthing on May 28, 2017. She must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. She also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence of stealing candles worth £52.77 from Beales, Worthing, on December 3, 2016, receiving no separate penalty.

Marcel Roux, 45, of Overhill, Southwick, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Southwick on March 12, 2017. He must pay £40 victim surcharge after admitting a second charge of assault by beating in Southwick on March 12, 2017.

Lolita Spakova, 25, of Marine Parade, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to promptly notify the DWP of a change, namely remunerated employment, affecting Employment Support Allowance in Bognor Regis between October 27, 2015, and May 16, 2016.