HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 16, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from December 12 to 16, 2016.

Daniel Kavanagh, 31, of St Catherine’s Road, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay a total of £300 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting three charges of assault by beating in Worthing on June 11, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Dean Taylor 47, of Shandon Gardens, Broadwater, was given a community order with four-month curfew, electronically monitored, from 8pm to 8am, after admitting failing to comply with sex offenders register notification requirements at Bognor Police Station on October 12, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joseph Baxter, 59, of St Richard’s Road, Fishersgate, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing one cannabis plant at home on August 12, 2016.

James Brownell, 26, of Fitzalan Court, Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Building Better Relationships Programme Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting assault by beating in Littlehampton on November 9, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs. A supervision default order was made after he admitted failing to comply with unpaid work requirements following release from prison.

Pamela Elliott, 55, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Supervision Requirement and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances, namely savings above the limit, affecting Income Support between February 27, 2013, and November 20, 2014.

Graham Wilkins, 51, of The Estuary, Littlehampton, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must pay £65 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a vehicle while over the drink-drive limit (134mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Southfields Recreation Ground car park, Littlehampton, on November 28, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

James Carter, 44, of Inglecroft Court, Cokeham Road, Sompting, was fined £150 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to stop at a red light in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on May 4, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Timothy McDonald, 33, of Cobden Cottages, Sea Lane, Kingston Gorse, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 70mph speed limit on the A27 West Ashling on March 17, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Daniel Swift, 25, of Townsend Crescent, Littlehampton, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of driving in Vale Road, Findon Valley, without insurance on September 23, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was also found guilty of driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Paul Moulding, 32, of Meredith Road, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light at the A24 Buck Barn crossroads on January 22, 2016. The was no endorsement due to special reasons, as loss of control was caused by a vehicle battery exploding in the vehicle cab.

Glen Miller, 40, of Dorchester Gardens, Worthing, was fined £200 after admitting assaulting a police constable in Dorchester Gardens, Worthing, on July 24, 2016. He was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting wilfully obstructing a police constable in Dorchester Gardens, Worthing, on July 24, 2016.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 – Make our website your homepage

2 – Like our Facebook pages

3 – Follow us on Twitter

4 – Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

The Herald and Gazette – always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.