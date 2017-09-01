HM Courts Service: Results list for August 30, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from August 30, 2017.

Omar Keating, 37, of Atlantic Court, Ferry Road, Shoreham Beach, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Shoreham on June 24, 2017; possessing cannabis in Ferry Road, Shoreham Beach, on June 26, 2017; and possessing pepper spray without authority in Shoreham on June 24, 2017.

Gary Dickinson, 56, of Cuckmere Lane, Southampton, was fined £600 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £400 costs, after being found guilty of driving without due care and attention on the A27 Fontwell on September 12, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Graham Stuart-Hill, 74, of Warmwell Caravan Park, Dorchester, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £170 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on January 18, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was also found guilty of driving over 70mph on the A27 West Ashling on August 26, 2017, no separate penalty.