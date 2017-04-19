HM Courts Service: Results list for April 3 to 5, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 3 to 5, 2017.

Tyron Rogerson, 31, of Broadwater Road, Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 250 hours’ unpaid work after being found guilty of assault by beating and using threatening words or behaviour, racially aggravated, with intent to cause distress, in Worthing on August 1, 2016. He must also pay £100 compensation, £500 costs.

Ashleigh Webb, 39, of Shakespeare Road, Worthing, must pay £75 costs after admitting breaching a community order, which was varied to include a new Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

George Brodie, 23, of Broomfield Avenue, Tarring, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (63mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Westbrooke, Worthing, on March 18, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Wayne Chapman, 42, of Ridgeway Close, Southwick, was given a community order and must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Eastern Avenue, Shoreham, on March 17, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Rodney Fisher, 70, of Slonk Hill Road, Shoreham, was fined £276 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (62mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Slonk Hill Road, Shoreham, on March 16, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Barry Hall, 57, of Preston Hall Mews, The Street, East Preston, was fined £226 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (58mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Fernhurst Drive, Goring, on March 15, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Amanda Buchanan, 45, of Bignor Close, Rustington, was fined £200 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (100mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Bignor Close, Rustington, on March 19, 2017. She was disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Scott Maysey, 27, c/o St Giles Close, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months after admitting damaging a door and tablet in Lancing on February 2, 2017. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

