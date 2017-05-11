HM Courts Service: Results list for April 24 to 28, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 24 to 28, 2017.

Paul Hickey, 50, of Marine Place, Worthing, was jailed for two months after admitting causing £100 damage to a police cell at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2017. He was jailed for one month to run concurrently after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by visiting Montague Street, Worthing, an area from which he was prohibited, on April 15, 2017. He was jailed for two months to run concurrently after admitting resisting a police contable in the execution of his duty within the jurisdiction of the Central Criminal Courts on April 15, 2017. He was jailed for one month to run consecutively after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by visiting the Grafton muti-storey car park, Worthing, an area from which he was prohibited, on April 2, 2017. He was jailed for one month to run concurrently after admitting breaching a criminal behaviour order by visiting Marine Parade, Worthing, an area from which he was prohibited, on April 4, 2017. He must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting possessing cannabis at Worthing Custody Centre on April 15, 2017, no separate penalty. He admitting breaching a conditional discharge order and was dealt with for the original offence, receiving a one-month concurrent prison sentence for visiting an exclusion zone. He also admitted breaching a community order and was dealt with for two original offences for visiting an exclusion zone, no separate penalties.

Ashley Cater, 26, of Arundel Road West, Peacehaven, was given a community order and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (97mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Albion Street, Southwick, on April 8, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Grant Fraser, 27, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £110 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress in Worthing on February 16, 2017. He was fined £110 after admitting breaching the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison.

Adrian Rayson, 38, of Cobham Close, Yapton, was discharged conditionally for 18 days and must pay £200 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging two windows on a vehicle in Bognor Regis on April 9, 2017.

Jay Wrighte, 21, of John Ede Road, Wick, was fined £163 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on November 28, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points. He was fined £109 and must pay £150 compensation after admitting failing to stop after an accident which caused damage to another vehicle in Fittleworth Close, Worthing, on September 22, 2019. He also admitted failing to report the accident and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalty.

Claire James, 31, of Vale Road, Portslade, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing groceries and other goods worth £630.38 from Tesco, Holmbush Centre, Shoreham, on March 9, 2017.

Lisa Mayhew, 33, of Cheviot Road, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for six months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, after being found guilty of driving on the A259 Littlehampton while disqualified on February 16, 2017; and driving without insurance.

Samuel Garman, 30, of Mill Road, Angmering, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (224ug/l benzoylecgonine) on the A27 Arundel on March 3, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was fined £200 after admitting driving without due care and attention on the A27 Arundel on March 3, 2017.

Edward King, 58, of The Gilberts, Sea Road, Rustington, was fined £321 and must pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Long Furlong, Findon, on January 23, 2017. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Leighton Taylor, 18, of Garden Crescent, Barnham, was fined £250 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without insurance in Gospond Road, Barnham, on March 4, 2017. He also admitted driving without a licence, no separate penalty. He was disqualified from driving for six months. He was fined £50 after admitting possessing cannabis in Barnham, on March 4, 2017.