HM Courts Service: Results list for April 10 to 13, 2017

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing from April 10 to 13, 2017.

Glen Clarke, 53, of Churchill House, Goodacres, Barnham, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two bottles of Ouzo worth £18.98 from Lidl, Littlehampton, on December 6, 2016. He was fined £40 after admitting stealing a bottle of whisky worth £15 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on December 7, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Rachel Marchant, 31, of Winterbourne House, Rowlands Road, Worthing, was fined £35 and must pay £35 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions. The order will continue.

Kelly Thomas, 29, of Rectory Gardens, Worthing, was fined £70 and must pay £30 costs after admitting breaching supervision requirements following release from detention by failing to report for unpaid work and other sessions.

Stephen Bullock, 66, of The Old Canal Basin, Ford, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting being in charge of a van at Whiteways car park, Bury, while over the drug-drive limit (10mg Delta-9-THC per litre of blood). His driving record was endorsed with ten points.

Joshua Lee, 22, of Chester Avenue, Worthing, was fined £80 and must pay £200 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting damaging a car in Hatfield Walk, Durrington, on March 24, 2017. He was fined £80 after admitting resisting a police constable in Hatfield Walk, Durrington, on March 24, 2017.

Phillip Stoner, 27, of Greenfields, Wick, was fined £560 and must pay £56 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (776ug/l benzoylecgonine) in Broadpiece, Littlehampton, on January 13, 2017. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He also admitted two further charges of drug driving (44ug/l cocaine; 2.3ug/l Delta-9-THC), no separate penalties.

Liam Thompson, 25, of Robin Road, Worthing, was given a community order and must carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work after admitting driving while disqualified in Terringes Avenue, Worthing, on March 23, 2017. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and was disqualified from driving for 10 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and possessing cannabis, no separate penalties.

Simon Lavendar, 56, of Oakleigh Court, Oakleigh Close, East Worthing, was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and must carry out 120 hours’ unpaid work after admitting harassment through text messages, Facebook, letters and visits in Worthing between December 26, 2016, and March 11, 2017. He was also given a restraining order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

Lauren Ansell, 33, of Lyminster Road, Wick, was fined £184 and must pay £30 victim surcharge after admitting driving without due care and attention on Toddington Lane level crossing, Littlehampton, on July 13, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

Stephen Lawson, 45, of South Terrace, Littlehampton, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing two bottles of vodka worth £34 from Morrisons, Littlehampton, on February 24, 2017.

Wayne Leyh, 35, of Monks Close, Lancing, was pay £450 compensation after admitting stealing a £480 bicycle in Shoreham on Janaury 12, 2017.

Matthew Sullivan, 34, of Monks Drive, Lancing, was jailed for 14 days and must pay £115 victim surcharge after admitting stealing meat and alcohol worth £145.09 from Marks and Spencer, Worthing, on December 24, 2016. He was given two 14-day concurrent prison sentences after admitting stealing a £99 razor from Boots, Worthing, on December 24, 2016, and damaging a security tag on meat worth £14.58 in Asda, Lancing, on Janaury 27, 2017.

