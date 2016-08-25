HM Courts Service: Latest results list for Worthing and Chichester, from August 8 to 12, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Chichester from August 8 to 12, 2016.

Desmond Chatfield, 53, of Dawn Crescent, Upper Beeding, was given a community order and must attend Thames Valley Sex Offender Group for nine months after admitting installing equipment in Steyning for sexual gratification, to observe another person doing a private act without their consent; and possessing three indecent images of children, one category B, two category C, in Upper Beeding. He must pay £80 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

James Crispin, 32, of Elm Grove, Worthing, was given a community order and must pay £65 victim surcharge after admitting assault by beating in Goring on January 15, 2016.

Daniel Few, 37, of Muirfield Road, Worthing, was fined £40 and must pay £8.50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after admitting failing to hand over his ticket for inspection when requested on the railway between Petersfield and Portsmouth and Southea stations on January 14, 2016.

Shaun Bailey, 28, of Edmonton Road, Durrington, was fined £70 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Mill Road, Worthing, on August 21, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Mindaugas Damasevicius, 27, of High Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing four bottles of whisky worth £145 from Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on June 28, 2016; stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £250 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on June 28, 2016; stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £290 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on June 27, 2016; and stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £380 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on July 14, 2016. He must pay a total of £532.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Nicholas Hodge, 61, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £140 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (45mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Adur Avenue, Worthing, on July 19, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Stevie Jenner, 26, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 13, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Mildaras Zilius, 23, of High Street, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work after admitting stealing four bottles of whisky worth £145 from Sainsbury’s, Lyons Farm, on June 28, 2016; stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £250 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on June 28, 2016; stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £290 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on June 27, 2016; and stealing alcohol and electrical items worth £380 from Sainsbury’s, Hove, on July 14, 2016. He must pay a total of £532.50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

Connor Greaney, 18, of Robinson Close, Lancing, was fined £166 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting obstructing a police constable in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on July 22, 2016. He admitted being drunk and disorderly in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, on July 22, 2016, no separate penalty. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Lauren Scaife, 26, of Lambleys Lane, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £20 victim surcharge after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Ditchling Road, Brighton, on January 14, 2016. Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Alexander Bridge, 42, of Westmead Gardens, West Avenue, Worthing, was fined £100 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting using threatening words or behaviour in Warwick Street, Worthing, on May 14, 2016. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Shane Cornick, 25, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, was given a community order and must have treatment for drug dependency after admitting stealing a £100 electric toothbrush from Tesco, Worthing, on July 11, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

David Newnham, 23, of Ashton House, Freehold Street, Shoreham, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting possessing 6.9g of cannabis in Greenfields, Wick on June 26, 2016.

Simon Watkins, 40, of Southview Gardens, West Worthing, was fined £605 and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (74mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Manor Road, Worthing, on July 24, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Martin Beach, 40, of Church View House, St George’s Road, Worthing, was given a ten-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, after admitting driving in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, on April 13, 2016, while unfit through drugs. He was given two one-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, for possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis in East Worthing on April 14, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He must pay a total of £580 compensation, no separate penalty, after admitting two criminal damage charges. He also admitted damaging a brick wall in St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing, on April 13, 2016, no separate penalty, and breaching a conditional discharge order, no action taken.

Aiden Doyle, 19, of Goucester Road, Littlehampton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drug-driving (10mg of cannabis per litre of blood) in Lyminster Road, Littlehampton, on June 18, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was fined £80 and must pay £300 compensation after admitting driving without insurance. He also admitted driving without a licence and driving a vehicle with no MOT certificate, no separate penalty.

Lynette East, 66, of Courtwick Road, Wick, was fined £210 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (182mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) on the A24 Washington on July 7, 2016. She was disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Karl Redfern, 22, of Pepperscoombe Lane, Upper Beeding, was given a community order and must carry out 300 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drug-driving (5.3mg of Delta-9-THC per litre of blood) in Pepperscoombe Lane, Upper Beeding, on June 18, 2016; driving dangerously in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on June 18, 2016; and possessing cannabis in Upper Beeding on June 18, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He also admitted failing to stop when required by a police officer in Shoreham on June 18, 2016, no separate penalty.

Alan Manchester, 33, of Viking Terrace, Littlehampton, was fined £167 and must pay £15 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, on December 7, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Jacqueline Palmer, 54, of Mill Road, Worthing, was fined £347 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £500 costs, after admitting failing to complete remedial actions as required by an improvement notice dated July 24, 2015, in Brighton Road, Worthing.

Richard Sanderson, 50, of Brighton Road, Lancing, was fined £225 and must pay £22 victim surcharge, £400 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (73mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Brighon Road, Lancing, on March 12, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mark Smith, 41, of Durrington Hill, Worthing, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and given a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Worthing on May 29, 2016. He must pay £20 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

