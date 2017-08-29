Have your say on police force at public meeting

The person in charge of overseeing how Sussex Police is run has welcomed a meeting about policing in our town where you can have your say.

Katy Bourne, police and crime commissioner for Sussex, will listen to the views of residents and businesses at the meeting, which will be held at the Manor House in Church Street on Tuesday at 6pm.

It was organised by Littlehampton Town Council following concerns aired by the public at the annual meeting earlier this year about police response times and a lack of officer presence.

The police and crime commissioner said: “As PCC it is vital for me to hear the views from residents across Sussex and to give them a voice on policing and crime.

“I look forward to attending the Littlehampton Town Council meeting to hear about any concerns that local residents may have and to help address them.”

Hosting the meeting is town mayor Billy Blanchard-Cooper. He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and local businesses to speak directly with the person who can help address some of the issues faced around policing in the town.

“It is hoped that by meeting with Katy Bourne we, as a community, will be able to develop a stronger relationship with our policing team.”

The town council expects the meeting to be popular, so those wishing to attend should reserve their seat by contacting the town clerk’s personal assistant on 01903 732 063 or via email, ltc@littlehampton-tc.gov.uk.