Grandmother ‘shaken’ after rear window smashed in Wick

A driver was left shaken after her rear window was smashed, leaving glass where her young grandchildren had sat just minutes earlier.

Cheryl Buss, 45, of Beaumont, Littlehampton, had just dropped off her grandchildren – one aged four, one six months old – at their parents’ house on Wednesday evening, before stopping at the petrol garage at the Body Shop roundabout in Wick.

As she left the garage, the rear window of her car was smashed.

“It was such a loud bang,” she said. “There was glass everywhere.”

Looking around, she said she saw four youths running away.

“Thank god I had dropped off the children already,” she said, adding that the smashed window was where the four-year-old had been sat.

Among the glass covering both seats she said she found a small piece of flint – which she believed was connected.

The grandmother, who works at Tesco, said the act was ‘mindless.’

“It could’ve killed me or other road users, if it had hit me and I had swerved,” she said.

Left ‘shaken’ by the incident, she returned to the garage, where an employee – who she wanted to thank for being helpful – called the police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed officers were called to the scene in Worthing Road at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (February, 1).

“It was reported four youths were seen running away from the scene,” the spokesperson said. “Officers carried out an area search but there was no trace of any suspects.”

Any witnesses can email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 1336 of 01/02.

Alternatively you can report online (https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/) or call 101.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.