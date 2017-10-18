Fraud investigator made permanent after delivering £633,000

A temporary fraud investigator who delivered £632,900 of savings to Arun District Council has been given a permanent job.
Cabinet members voted on Monday to make the housing fraud investigator post – initially only intended to be for 18 months – a permanent position.
Council leader Gill Brown said: “Fraud investigation is really important.
“We have people on the waiting list who are desperate for a home so we can’t allow this fraud to continue.”
Since joining the council in January 2016 the investigator returned estimated savings of £632,900 to the council, as well as freeing up housing for people who need it.
In their recommendations council officers said: “Each case requires active investiagtion with time and effort to gather evidence to support any allegation.
“The dedicated approach has proven very effective.”
