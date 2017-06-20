Four-time Littlehampton mayor guilty of fraud and forgery

Four-time former Littlehampton mayor Malcolm Belchamber has been found guilty of fraud and forgery offences.

The town councillor of four decades was convicted on Monday (June 19), following a five-day trial at Hove Crown Court, the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed.

He will be sentenced on July 24.

Belchamber denied producing a fraudulent letter to help acquaintance Osman Koroma claim increased housing benefit in November, 2014.

The experienced public servant, who was working at the Littlehampton branch of Leaders at the time, claimed colleague Gillian Clifford had written the letter. Mrs Clifford strongly denied the accusation when she took to the witness box.

Belchamber also denied forging a Home Office letter, which sought to claim Koroma had indefinite leave to remain in the UK.

The court heard how the letter, dating back to 2004, was found in a box file in Mr Belchamber’s bedroom wardrobe when police raided his home in connection with their investigation into the 2014 fraud.

He claimed he had copied it for Koroma at the time but had not studied the contents and did not know what it was for.

The jury of six men and six women retired to consider their verdict on Monday, after the judge’s summing up.

They convicted him of making a false article for use in fraud and making a false instrument with the intention it would be accepted as genuine.

Belchamber, who was Littlehampton mayor between 1982/83, 1992/93, 2004/05 and 2006/07, was awarded the MBE in 2004 for services to the town.

Several witnesses told the court of his good character.

They included Littlehampton Cricket Club stalwart Hugh Milner, who described Belchamber as an ‘incredible supporter of the community’.