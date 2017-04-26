Drugs raid on Durrington home

A quiet housing street in Durrington was blocked this afternoon as police conducted a drugs raid at a residential address.

Police and dog units were seen in Winterbourne Way in Durrington earlier today, with residents finding the road blocked as they arrived home.

Multiple police units were still at the scene at 3pm this afternoon

At least two police units, including a riot van, were used in the raid.

One man spotted officers with police dogs by the property.

A spokesman for Sussex Police confirmed a ‘drugs warrant was executed at a house in Winterbourne Way on Wednesday afternoon’.

There have been no arrests and police are still present that the house, they added.