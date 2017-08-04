Domestic abuse, drink-driving and theft arrests across Chichester and Arun

A number of arrests were made as five special constables enjoyed a successful and busy weekend with Sussex Police.

The volunteers attended reports in Chichester including drink-driving, theft, domestic abuse and even hare coursing on Saturday and Sunday, assisted by PC Tom Van Der Wee of the Chichester Response Unit,

According to police, at about 7.45pm on Saturday, July 29, a silver Vauxhall Vectra was spotted appearing to be travelling at excess speed in Church Lane, Ford.

Following a brief pursuit on to the A259 westbound, the vehicle was stopped.

Jacek Majcher, 42, a horticulturist, of Madeira Parade, Bognor Regis, was arrested and charged with driving with 70mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, Sussex Police said. He is due to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 15.

According to police, at about 4.56pm on Sunday, July 30, police were called after a man’s phone was stolen in Westgate Car Park, Chichester.

The victim is a 19-year-old man from Chichester who has learning difficulties, police said.

Witnesses are asked to report it online quoting serial 950 of 30/07.

Police also reported that at about 8pm on Sunday, officers were called to reports of men using dogs to chase hares in Lower Hone Lane, Bosham.

Witnesses are asked to report it online quoting serial 1222 of 30/07.

And at about 10.55pm on Sunday, police say they received a report of two youths interfering with vehicles in Neville Road, Chichester.

Officers located and arrested the two suspects shortly afterwards in nearby Oliver Whitby Road.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy from Wick has been charged with theft from a motor vehicle. He is due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on August 17.

A 15-year-old boy from Littlehampton, arrested on suspicion of vehicle interference, has been released under investigation, police added.

Each volunteer gave up their own free time to respond to emergency calls and community priorities as part of the latest Specials operation.

Special Constable Philip Matthews, who has volunteered for the force for the past nine years, said: “Not only does this operation provide me with the opportunity to work alongside other special constables in Sussex Police, but working as a team.

“We will target criminal activity on the road network, deal with antisocial behaviour and assist with local neighbourhood priorities.”

The team also responded to several other call-outs throughout the weekend, and carried out a number of vehicle stops and checks.

This included issuing a traffic offence report to a motorist seen using their mobile phone while driving.

Also out in force over the weekend were special constables James Steer, Callum Meeney, Jared Gobey and Jake Sloane.

PC Van Der Wee said: “Special constables have all the powers of their police constable colleagues and wear the same uniform, however special constables are unpaid and give up a minimum of 16 hours a month to volunteer in their community.

“In Chichester and Arun, we regularly run operations with the special constables targeting policing priorities such as drink and drug-driving, and other more local community concerns.

“These operations provide a valuable opportunity for special constables to work with other specials and gain more experience by dealing with incidents independently of their police constable colleagues.”

