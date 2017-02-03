Detectives investigating West Sussex burglaries charge 21-year-old

A man has been charged with three offences by detectives investigating a series of burglaries in West Sussex and Hove, during which vehicles were stolen.

Lee Terrence Goulding, 21, a landscape gardener, of no fixed address, was charged on Tuesday (31 January) with three burglary offences, according to a spokesperson.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on the following day and was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, March 1, said a spokesperson.

The first offence was an attempted burglary at an address in Woodland Drive, Hove on January, 18, said the spokesperson.

The second was a burglary at an address in Goldstone Crescent, Hove on the same day, confirmed the spokesperson, in which a red VW Golf estate was stolen.

The third was a burglary at an address in Halls Drive, Faygate, Horsham on Monday, January 30, said police.

This development comes after two men were seen by neighbours to be acting suspiciously outside the house in Halls Drive on the morning of Monday 30, said the spokesperson.

Police made one arrest following a search of the area, and the red VW Golf stolen during the Goldstone Crescent burglary was found abandoned in nearby Earls Meadow, Horsham, said the spokesperson.

Police are linking ten daytime house burglaries in which vehicles have been stolen.

Thieves broke into the houses during the daytime and evenings while occupants were out, stealing car keys, and then taking the vehicle from the driveway or garage, the spokesperson said.

Jewellery and cash was also taken from the houses in ten of the cases including the Halls Drive case, but in that case the property was dropped as offenders ran off, and has been recovered, confirmed the spokesperson.

Offences happened in Horsham, Haywards Heath, Worthing, Henfield, Steyning, Partridge Green Shoreham and Hove.

Detective Constable Jamie Carruthers of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team said; “If you have any information about this series of burglaries please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Apricot.

“You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

“Meanwhile please continue to take great care to secure your homes and make sure your car keys are out of sight.

“If you see any suspicious activity please ring 999 at once.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.