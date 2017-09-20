COUNTY NEWS: Video - murder investigation

Police have detained two men on suspicion of murder and a woman was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender and remains in custody.

According to a police statement, events unfolded at 5.10pm yesterday (September 19) when emergency services were called to a report of a man who had been stabbed at a property in Park Way, Horsham.

The scene in Horsham following the murder investigation

The air ambulance then landed in Horsham Park.

Two men aged 18 and 22, both from London, and a woman, aged 22, were arrested 40 minutes later at Littlehaven Railway Station.

Rail commuters had to make other arrangements as the line was closed for a period.