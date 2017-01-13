COUNTY NEWS: Police officers attacked with hammer in graphic video

Police have released graphic footage of a man attacking two officers with a hammer.

The footage was taken by officers using body-worn cameras during the attack, which was carried out by Jamshid Piruz in Crawley last year.

Piruz, 34, unemployed and of no fixed address was sentenced to life imprisonment today at Hove Crown Court for various offences including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, police said.

It stems from a call police received on January 7, 2016 to report a man had been seen acting suspiciously in Stagelands, Langley Green.

When officers found Piruz, in nearby Nightingale Close, he was carrying a hammer and hiding in a confined bin area of flats in the close.

As the body worn video shows, Piruz confronted officers from where he was hiding, threatening them with the hammer and two Tasers were discharged but proved ineffective. Officers then deliberately withdrew in an effort to create more space so that Piruz could be safely arrested.

Jamshid Piruz, 34, unemployed and of no fixed address. Picture: Sussex Police

PC Jessie Chick’s route was blocked and she was momentarily isolated. Despite being attacked, she successfully managed to defend herself with her baton before officers were able to return to help.

PC Stuart Young was then struck by the hammer on the neck and shoulder before the suspect could be detained and arrested. Although PC Young was taken to hospital following the incident, he did not suffer any serious injuries and was back at work the following day.

Piruz was subsequently charged with burglary, affray and two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent. Police said he pleaded guilty to these charges on November 28 and was sentenced on January 13.

Piruz was given two life sentences for the attempted grievous bodily harm offences to run concurrently, for which he will serve a minimum of five years, as well as nine months for the affray and six months for the burglary, according to police.

This was a particularly violent incident and one which highlights the real risk our officers can face when they do their job Detective constable James Gwynne

Speaking after the sentencing, detective constable James Gwynne said: “This was a particularly violent incident and one which highlights the real risk our officers can face when they do their job.

“I would like to commend the arresting officers for their bravery and professionalism in apprehending Piruz.

“Piruz’s conviction would not have come about without the dedicated team of officers working throughout the investigation and I am pleased with the custodial sentence given.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “While assaults on officers do happen, our commitment is to do everything it can to minimise the occurrence of these incidents, and that when they do happen, that they are dealt with, with the same level and care and focus that we would a member of the public.

The hammer used in the attack. Picture: Sussex Police

“We will not tolerate violence against officers and staff and we are committed to being robust in pursuing the offenders and bringing them to justice.”

