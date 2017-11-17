COUNTY NEWS: Man charged with manslaughter following fatal A24 collision

A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a Horsham woman in a collision on the A24 last Friday.

Rebecca Nevins, 70, from Horsham, sadly died when her Ford Fiesta was in collision with a stolen Mercedes estate car on the A24 at Horsham.

Conor Dobson, 23, unemployed, of no fixed address, will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court today, where he will also face two charges of burglary, police say.

A 24-year-old woman from Feltham, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released under investigation on Wednesday.