COUNTY NEWS: Former teacher pleads guilty to historic sex offences

A former teacher of a private school in Sussex has this morning (September 6) been convicted of historic cases of indecent assault against five boys.

Peter Webb, 74, of Authon-Edeon, France – and a former teacher at Christ’s Hospital School, near Horsham – pleaded guilty to eleven charges of indecent assault when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court, sitting in Brighton, this morning.

Gary Dobbie, a former teacher at Christ's Hospital School, is charged with non-recent sex offences. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He was granted bail and is now expected to be sentenced on October 12 at Lewes Crown Court.

Three more former teachers of Christ’s Hospital School also appeared at Lewes Crown Court charged with historic sex offences.

Gary Dobbie, 66, of Albi, France, is charged with seven counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault against two males, as well as three counts of indecent assault against two females.

He spoke only to plead not guilty to all charges.

James Andrew Husband, a former teacher at Christ's Hospital School, is charged with non-recent sex offences. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Appearing alongside Dobbie inside the dock on Wednesday morning was former colleague James Andrew Husband, 67, of Wigginton Road, York. Husband is charged with four counts of rape and five counts of indecent assault against a female.

He spoke only to plead not guilty to all charges.

Both Dobbie and Husband have been bailed until May 29 for trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Ajaz Karim, 62, of Baron’s Court, London, is charged with nine counts of indecent assault and one count of attempted indecent assault against six females.

Ajaz Karim, a former teacher from Christ's Hospital School, charged with sex offences. Pic: Eddie Mitchell

He spoke only to plead not guilty to all charges.

He has been bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court for trial on April 3.