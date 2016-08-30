COUNTY NEWS: Armed man arrested as 40-hour police stand-off ends

An armed man involved in a 40-hour stand off with police has been arrested ‘on suspicion of threats to kill’ this morning, police have confirmed.

Police have said that ambulance and fire services were called forward this morning (August 30) as the 72-year-old man threatened to set fire to the house in Harbour Road, Pagham, but at 8.42am he told police that he was leaving the property and a few minutes later, he left, closing the door behind him.

According to police, the incident ‘ended peacefully’ just after 8.45am.

He was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to Sussex Police.

The man had communicated with police negotiators since emergency services were called to the house at 4.10pm on Sunday.

Acting assistant chief constable Steve Whitton said: “This was a long, complex and challenging negotiation, but I am delighted to say that it has ended peacefully and safely as this was always our absolute priority.

“I also pay tribute to all the police officers and staff involved for their professionalism and determination to resolve this safely.”

He added: “It has resulted in considerable disruption for residents in the area and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding as we have strived to bring this to a safe conclusion for everyone involved.

“I would also like to thank our colleagues from the fire and ambulance services who have waited patiently in support of the operation.

“There will be a police presence at the house for a while, but most of the officers involved are now being stood down.”

