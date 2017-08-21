Search

Could a pushchair be used to fight dangerous parking in Littlehampton?

Hertfordshire police officers taking a wheelchair out on the streets to test drivers' parking. Pictures: Hertfordshire Constabulary
Could a creative way to keep pavements safe for prams and wheelchairs work in Littlehampton?

Police in Hertfordshire have been pushing prams down the pavements on their beat to check drivers are leaving enough space when they park.