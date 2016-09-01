Convicted robber fails to return to prison

Police are searching for a convicted robber who failed to return to prison on Wednesday.

Sussex Police are looking for Wayne Lawton, 40, who did not rerutn to HMP Ford following a day release on Wednesday, August 24.

Lawton was jailed in October 2014 having been convicted of robbery in Guildford. He has connections to Crawley, but it is believed that he could be in the Sutton area.

He is white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with short brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left arm of reptile and another tattoo on top of his left shoulder of a swallow and snake, with the names ‘Claire’ and ‘Mitchell’. Lawton also has a tattoo on the top of his right shoulder of ribbons and a swallow, with the name ‘Mum’ across it.

Police say members of the public who spot Lawton should not approach or try to detain him themselves, but should call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts can contact Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Sussex serial 1816 of 24/08.

Members of the public can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.