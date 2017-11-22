BREAKING NEWS: Shoreham man found guilty of murder

A Shoreham man has been found guilty of the murder of a Lancing man who he claimed owed him money for gardening work.

Duncan Hearsey, 44, unemployed, of Harbour Road, Shoreham, was found guilty of the murder of Alan Creasey, of Ingleside Crescent, Lancing, by a majority verdict of 10-2 following a two-week trial at Lewes Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years’ imprisonment today (Wednesday, November 22).

More to follow.