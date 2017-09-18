Attempted robbery at newsagents

Police would like to talk to anyone with information about an attempted robbery in Worthing.

The robbery took place on Saturday, September 9, at around 4.50pm at Martin’s newsagents in Littlehampton Road, police said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “A woman assistant was threatened by a man who tried but failed to steal some cigarettes.

“He left empty-handed, riding a bicycle along Offington Lane towards Findon. No one was hurt.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his late 30s, 6ft, and of skinny build.

“He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a grey hood, and blue jeans.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 974 of 09/09.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

