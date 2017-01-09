Arrests after brick thrown through Sompting window

Two males were arrested after reports of a brick being thrown through a flat window prompted a police dog search, police said.

Police were called after a woman reported the window incident at her flat in Hamble Road, Sompting, at 1.50am yesterday (Sunday, January 9). a spokesperson said.

Officers attended with search dogs and a man and a teenager were found nearby in an alleyway, said the spokesperson.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man both from Sompting were arrested on suspicion of committing criminal damage, the spokesperson said.

The 18-year-old man has been released without charge, according the spokesperson.

The 17-year-old remains in custody for questioning, the spokesperson confirmed.

