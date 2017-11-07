Arrest after man receives life-threatening injuries in Littlehampton

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered life-threatening head injuries following a serious assault.

An altercation between two men occurred at about 2.30am on Saturday outside the Coco Lounge in Clifton Road, Littlehampton after the venue closed, police say.

A 34-year-old man suffered serious head injuries and remains in hospital after being punched and hitting his head on the ground.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Ricks said: “This was a serious assault where a man has been left with serious head injuries.

“There would have been lots of people in the street at the time of the assault and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed it to come forward with information.”

Michael Ross, 26, from Littlehampton has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and has been bailed to stand trial at Lewes Crown Court on December 4.

Another man, a 31-year-old from Streatham, London, has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of GBH with intent and actual bodily harm.

Witnesses should call police on 101 quoting Operation Drayton.