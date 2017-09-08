Appeal after sexual assault in Littlehampton alleyway

Police are appealing for information after a Littlehampton woman was sexually assaulted in an alleyway.

The woman was attacked in an alleyway in Littlehampton town centre shortly before midnight on Friday (September 1), police said.

An attempt was made to unfasten her jeans and she sustained scratches and blows to her head before her assailant, dressed in a black hooded jacket with a white zip, made off, according to a police spokesman.

Detective Sergeant Simon Smith, of the Worthing investigation team, said: “This offence, which involved someone unknown to the victim, is clearly of concern, however I would urge people to be alert rather than alarmed.

“Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report details online or phone 101, quoting serial 19 of 02/09.

“Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”