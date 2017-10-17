65-year-old missing for a week after train journey

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of 65-year-old Peter Sparkes, from Rustington, who has not been seen since Tuesday 10 October.

Peter is described by police as white, 5ft 8in, and slim, with short brown hair. He had a goatee beard and he was also carrying a rucksack when last seen.

He travelled by train from Angmering to Brighton on that Tuesday morning, and had told a neighbour that he was going to visit relatives in Sutton, South London.

He then got a train from Brighton due to go to London Victoria, though it is not yet known where he got off.

Although there are currently no suspicious circumstances around Peter’s disappearance, there is increasing concern as he has not been heard from for more than a week.

If you have seen Peter, on the rail network or elsewhere, or known where he might be, please contact Sussex Police as soon as possible on 101, or online quoting serial 387 of 13/10.