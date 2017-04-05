£25,000 reward offered following gas attack on Shoreham cash machine

A reward of up to £25,000 is being offered for information after a gas attack at a Shoreham ATM cash machine.

Independent charity Crimestoppers and Post Office Limited are offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible.

The incident occurred at a Post Office branch in Mansell Road, Shoreham, at around 4.30am on Friday, March 3, a spokesperson from Crimestoppers said.

Suspects arrived at the location in a dark vehicle, which was possibly a BMW, said the spokesperson.

Activity outside the branch lasted for approximately 30 minutes. During this time, gas canisters were carried to the ATM, at which point an explosion occurred, according to the spokesperson.

A suspect again smashed his way through the front door with a sledgehammer and removed cassettes of cash, the spokesperson confirmed.

Rewards are also available in relation to two further incidences, in Saltdean and in Hurstpierpoint, which also saw ATMs at Post Office branches targeted with gas explosions.

The incident in Saltdean occurred at around 2.40am on Tuesday, February 28, inside the Post Office branch on Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, said the spokesperson.

Shortly after, a male wearing a baseball cap smashed his way through the front door.

The male went to the rear of the damaged ATM removed cassettes containing cash, and exited the branch, said the spokesperson.

The suspect is thought to be the same suspect from the Shoreham incident.

The most recent incident occurred in Hurstpierpoint, at around 3.30am on Thursday, March 23.

The burglars stole cash from the machine inside the Post Office before making off in a dark coloured vehicle, again possibly a BMW, according to the spokesperson.

Crimestoppers and Post Office Ltd are now offering a reward of up to £25,000 for information passed through the charity’s 0800 555 111 number leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for these attacks.

Roger Critchell, director of operations for Crimestoppers, said: “Post Office branches are vital community facilities, and to see these incidents occur is a big concern.

“A large sum of money has been stolen, but importantly, we want to ensure people feel safe when visiting their Post Office branch, so please, if you have any information on who is responsible for these incidents, contact us anonymously.”

Mark Raymond, head of security operations for Post Office, said: “The safety and security of our people and customers is paramount and Post Office is committed to helping put a stop to these incidents.”

If you have any information then please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through our Anonymous Online Form.

The reward will only qualify if information is passed to Crimestoppers’ 0800 555 111 number, or anonymous online form, and leads to a successful conviction.

Information passed directly to police will not qualify for the full amount.

