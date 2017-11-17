£15m police funding boost pledged as Arun crime rises

The police commissioner has announced £15million extra funding after the Gazette revealed that violent crime has risen by more than a third in the last five years in Arun.

However, while several crime types have increased in Arun, the area remains significantly below the average for England and Wales.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “I recognise Sussex Police has seen an increase in demand in recent months and I know that officers are carrying high workloads.

“These recorded crime figures need to be seen in the context of the overall nine per cent year-on-year decline in crime indicated by the Crime Survey for England and Wales, which shows the number of crimes experienced by the general public, including those not reported to the police.

“However, I am concerned about the increase in sexual offences reported to the police.”

The rate of violent crime offences per 1,000 people was up 37 per cent in Arun over the last five years, and two per cent on last year, according to figures obtained from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Theft figures rose in Arun last year to 23.92 for every 1,000 people, up nearly 15 per on 2015-2016.

The total Arun crime rate was up nearly eight per cent on last year (April to March),.

However it was down 5.62 per cent over the last five years and is also more than 20 per cent lower than the average for England and Wales.

There were just 0.36 reports of robbery for every 1,000 people in Arun between April, 2016, and March 2017, 65 per cent below the national average.

Mrs Bourne has now pledged to put more money into fighting crime in Sussex in light of the figures: “I want to help Sussex Police explore and identify all opportunities for investment.

“I have carried out a review of money Sussex Police holds in its reserves and released £15m to reduce the impact of reductions in police officer numbers.”

In response to the figures, a spokesman for Arun District Council said: “The council is working closely with the Arun Policing hub to support local communities.

“The council is committed to working with its partners, under the umbrella of the Safer Arun Partnership, to tackle and reduce crime.”