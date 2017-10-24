Cricket: Nash leaves Sussex

Sussex Cricket have agreed to release Chris Nash from the final year of his contract.

The batsman requested to be released as he wishes to take his career in another direction.

A Sussex spokesman said: "As part of our longer-term plans to move the club forward we have agreed to this request. Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to thank Chris for his long and distinguished service to the club since first playing for the club as a junior.

"We wish him all the best and look forward to welcoming back to Hove in the future."