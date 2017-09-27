Couple’s despair after four-year garage parking battle

An elderly disabled couple have spoken of their despair after battling to stop people from parking in front of their garage for the past four years.

George and Lilian Goodbody have lived at Aston House, Freehold Street, Shoreham, for 18 years.

The block of flats is council-owned and includes a row of garages, which tenants can pay extra for.

There is a sign telling people not to park there, but the couple said it is is ignored.

Lilian, 80, struggles to walk since having a hip operation and relies on her husband George, 77, to drive.

She said: “We have been to the council about it for ages but nothing has been done. We sometimes have to wait to go out until the cars have gone. I have had to miss hospital appointments.

“We just want to go to the shops sometimes or the garden centre. There used to be yellow lines for the emergency services but they have faded so people don’t realise.

“If I want an ambulance in the middle of the night they won’t be able to get in.”

The couple, who are both blue badge holders, said there is usually a problem every week.

“It is not like it is really bad, but it is just annoying,” said George.

“People are getting away with it. The council need to do something about it. The existing sign is not good enough.”

The couple’s neighbour, who has asked to remain anonymous, said he has also been to the council.

“It is always difficult coming in and out – it is total lack of respect to the disabled,” he added.

Brian Coomber, who represents Shoreham’s St Nicolas ward on Adur District Council, paid a visit to the couple yesterday (September 26).

He said: “We are looking into this on the council and it has been confirmed that there will be action taken with regard to the legality of parking in this area.

“People have to understand it is private and the normal legal standards of the highway don’t apply, so we have to do something else.

“We are doing our best to help Mr and Mrs Goodbody.”