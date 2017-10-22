COUNTY TRAVEL: Rail engineering works continue

Network Rail is carrying out engineering work in the Lewes area today, which means some lines are closed.

No trains will run between Haywards Heath and Seaford or Polegate, according to Southern Rail’s website.

A bus service is running between Haywards Heath and Eastbourne and from Brighton to Eastbourne, as well as between Brighton and Seaford.

In road news, an accident on the A264 Langton Road near Dornden Drive in Tunbridge Wells may cause some minor delays for drivers leaving or entering Sussex that way today.