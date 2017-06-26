COUNTY NEWS UPDATE: Crews investigate major fire at business park

Firefighters are investigating what caused a major fire at a business park in Sussex in the early hours of this morning (June 26).

Around 60 firefighters have been battling the huge blaze at Rowfant Business Centre in Wallage Lane, near Crawley Down, which involved tanks of red diesel and heating oil.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) was called at around 1.15am and 12 fire engines attended, including a specialist foam and water engine from Gatwick.

A WSFRS spokesman said: “The fire investigation is currently in progress. Crews are expected to be there all day.”

The spokesman confirmed no injuries had been reported and the fire is understood to be under control.

More to follow.

Rowfant Business Centre fire. Pictures by Eddie Howland

