COUNTY NEWS: Sussex MP encounters bizarre AirBnB trouble

A Sussex MP got more than he bargained for at the holiday accommodation in France he is staying at.

Tim Loughton MP did not immediately realise that looking after the AirBnB owner’s cat was part of the deal.

Speaking on Twitter, the East Worthing and Shoreham MP said: “Staying in AirBnB in France where turns out part of deal is to look after owner’s cat, which within first hour peed on my wife & then refused to get out of the bath for me.

“Cat now disappeared. Can anyone advise how this might affect our deposit please?”

