COUNTY NEWS: Railway station car park makes ‘most expensive’ list

A railway station car park which is popular amongst Sussex commuters has come out in the top 20 most expensive station car parks in the country, complaint service Resolver has revealed.

The free service published the figures last Thursday (January 12) and Haywards Heath made the final list.

The complaints service said station parking companies are ‘cashing in at the expense of embattled commuters’, who are already paying the ‘highest fees in Europe’ for train tickets.

The multi-storey car park currently charges £8 to park for a day and £125 for a season ticket.

James Walker, founder of Resolver, said: “It’s hugely disappointing that frustrated commuters are not only having to endure above inflation price increases, but they’re also getting hit by expensive charges just to park their car too.

“It’s clear that rising costs are having a huge impact on people across the UK. With increases on the horizon on everything from household goods to mortgage costs, the people I speak to are really concerned about making ends meet in 2017.”

With Southern commuters already having to find an extra 1.8 per cent for their fares – the additional costs of parking may prove to be the ‘final straw’ for many, the service said.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: “We take issue with the validity of this report as there are other stations across the country which have higher daily parking charges than Haywards Heath but are not included in the table.

“We have frozen the cost of parking at the station for the past two years and it remains that way.

“When compared with some car parks in the town, the station’s daily charge represents good value for money with an annual season ticket being even better value, bringing the daily rate down to a discounted £5.13 per day.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.