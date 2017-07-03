COUNTY NEWS: Police release footage of moments before 'suspicious' blaze at restaurant

Officers investigating a 'suspicious fire' at a restaurant in Sussex have released CCTV in a bid to trace the suspects.

The blaze was started at the La Tana restaurant in Ladies Mile Road, Patcham, at about 12.30am on Sunday, June 18.

Police said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service put out the fire, and no one was in the property at the time, however the occupants of the flat above the restaurant were evacuated as a precaution.

The footage released by police shows two men outside the premises. Sussex Police said one appears to be pushing something through the door while the other acts as a look out. The men then fled the scene.

Police said the suspect who appeared to start the fire was wearing a light coloured jacket, dark trousers and a trilby style hat, and his accomplice was wearing light coloured jacket and trousers and a beany style hat.

Detective Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: "We are keen to trace the two men seen in the CCTV footage. If anyone recognises them or has any information please contact us."

A Hove man was arrested on suspicion of attempted arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of criminal damage, blackmail, possession with intent to supply class A drugs and released under investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 50 of 18/06.

The restaurant, which had to close following the blaze, reopened on Friday (June 30).